Fire destroys millions-worth goods at popular Lagos market

A devastating fire erupted in the bustling Alaba Rago Market in Ojo, Lagos State, during the early hours of Wednesday, destroying goods worth millions of naira.

The blaze reportedly started around midnight, throwing the usually lively market into chaos.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic as traders rushed to salvage their wares while flames engulfed the area. However, the immediate cause of the inferno remains unknown.

Emergency responders, including the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority (LASEMA), quickly mobilised to tackle the fire.

The Permanent Secretary of LASEMA, Femi Oke-Osayintolu, confirmed that swift intervention helped prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent properties.

“Our team worked tirelessly to contain the fire and avert further destruction,” he said.

The Director of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, praised the collaboration among responders, noting, “Despite the challenging conditions, we’ve brought the situation under control.”

Preliminary assessments suggest that goods and structures valued at millions of naira were lost, with many traders left in distress over the scale of the damage.

As investigations begin to determine the cause of the blaze, authorities have urged the public to exercise caution in high-risk environments.