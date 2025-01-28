Benue Government to cover tuition fees for IDPs in tertiary institutions

The Benue Government says it would take over payment of tuition fees of all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) studying in tertiary institutions.

Mr James Iorpuu, the Permanent Secretary (PS) of, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management/State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made the disclosure on Tuesday in Makurdi.

Iorpuu said the government was already collating data on IDPs who are in tertiary institutions. He explained that since they were displaced and lost their sources of livelihood, it was imperative for the government to intervene.

Iorpuu added that all other children in the camps would have access to quality education going forward. The permanent secretary stated that adequate security had been provided at the various camps by deploying trained personnel.

He commended Gov. Hyacinth Alia for restoring hope, dignity, and livelihoods to the IDPs and other vulnerable groups in the state.

One of the most commendable steps taken by His Excellency is the launch of the Benue State Action Plan for a Durable Solution for IDPs in Benue. He said;

This comprehensive plan is not just about providing immediate relief but also about creating sustainable pathways’ for the safe return, reintegration, and empowerment of our displaced population.

The flag-off of the IDP farm project at Tyo-Mu, targeting six local government areas heavily affected by displacement, is a giant leap in this direction.

This farm project is not only aimed at addressing food security challenges but also at equipping our IDPs with the means to rebuild their lives through agricultural productivity.

By targeting six LGAs, Guma, Logo, Kwande, Agatu, Makurdi, and Gwer West, this initiative will significantly contribute to economic recovery, skill development, and self-reliance among the IDPs.

It is a beacon of hope for thousands of families and a demonstration of the state’s commitment to fostering resilience and sustainable development.

On the monthly distribution of relief materials to the IDPs and vulnerable groups, he said the items were not just provisions; they were symbols of solidarity and reminders that no one was left behind in the rebuilding of Benue.

Iorpuu further commended international and local partners for their collaboration in supporting the humanitarian efforts.

He listed the items distributed to include 3,975 bags of rice, 3,060 cartons of noodles, 890 bags of beans, 395 bags of garri, 195 gallons of red oil, 100 cartons of seasoning, 82 bags of salt, and 100 bags of sugar.