Bandits demand N250m ransom to release kidnapped retired military general

The bandits who abducted retired General Maharazu Tsiga, former Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), have demanded a ransom of N250 million for his release.

A source close to the family, who spoke on condition of anonymity, revealed that the kidnappers contacted the family on Friday night and made the demand.

General Tsiga was kidnapped on Wednesday in Tsiga village, Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State, alongside several other residents. According to a local resident, the armed attackers stormed the former NYSC DG’s home and carried out the abduction.

During the attack, which lasted only a few minutes, two residents sustained injuries, while one of the kidnappers was accidentally shot dead by his own gang members.

Confirming the incident, the Katsina State Police Command said it is working with other security agencies to address the situation. Police spokesperson Abubakar Sadiq stated during a press briefing on Friday that officers responded to the attack after receiving a distress call but arrived after the assailants had fled.

Katsina State, like other parts of the North-West and North-Central regions, has been plagued by bandit attacks, including killings, abductions, and destruction of property. The criminals operate from forest hideouts across Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger states and have been responsible for multiple mass kidnappings in recent years.