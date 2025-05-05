Atiku slams Tinubu govt over VeryDarkMan’s arrest - alleges political repression

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly condemned the arrest and ongoing detention of popular social media influencer Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), calling it “a blatant abuse of power” by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

In a statement released on Monday, Atiku decried the lack of formal charges against Otse, describing the detention as a “flagrant violation of constitutional rights” and “a chilling reminder of growing authoritarianism in Nigeria.”

“The systematic crackdown on opposition voices by this administration is disgraceful and an affront to democratic norms,” Atiku said.

He accused the Tinubu government of weaponising federal agencies to silence dissenters and critics while shielding political allies facing serious corruption allegations.

According to the former presidential candidate, the pattern of repression under the current administration poses a direct threat to civil liberties.

“Political repression has become the hallmark of this government. Dissent is punished, but loyalty-no matter how tainted—is rewarded,” he said.

Atiku urged Nigerians to speak out against what he described as “state-sponsored repression,” warning that silence in the face of such authoritarian tactics could erode democratic gains made since the end of military rule.

While the EFCC has yet to publicly detail the allegations against Otse, his arrest has sparked outrage across social media platforms, with supporters and activists demanding his immediate release.

The Tinubu administration has not yet responded to Atiku’s statement.

Otse, known for his outspoken commentary on politics and social issues, has amassed a large following online.