Atiku breaks silence on visit to Obasanjo - clears air on 2027 talks

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed speculations surrounding his visit to former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, Ogun State, stating that it was purely a courtesy call and not politically motivated.

Atiku, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), made the clarification while speaking to journalists after a two-hour private meeting with Obasanjo.

“I was not in Abeokuta to see Obasanjo because of 2027,” Atiku stated firmly. “It is a courtesy visit. I’m not going to talk about 2027 or politics. I’m not here because of 2027.”

His visit to the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) around 12:36 p.m. had sparked speculations about potential political manoeuvres ahead of the 2027 elections.

However, Atiku insisted that his meeting with Obasanjo was not connected to any political ambition.

Atiku was accompanied by notable political figures, including former governors Liyel Imoke of Cross River and Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto, as well as Oyewole Fasawe, a known close associate of Obasanjo.

Upon arrival, he proceeded to the Penthouse section of the library, where he held private discussions with the former president.

While details of their conversation were not disclosed, Atiku’s remarks sought to put to rest speculations about his political future.