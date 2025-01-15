The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has addressed claims surrounding the impeachment of Mudashiru Obasa, the former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, and the alleged involvement of President Bola Tinubu in the process.

Obasa’s removal on Monday, January 13, came with the unanimous decision of Lagos lawmakers , who subsequently installed Mojisola Meranda as the new Speaker.

Lawmakers Explain Impeachment

The legislators attributed Obasa’s impeachment to a need to safeguard the legislature’s integrity. Speaking on the development, a representative of the Assembly described the move as a necessary transition.

“It’s just a change of baton—only death is constant, so change is inevitable. Members of the House decided we’ve had enough of Obasa and unanimously agreed that Meranda should lead us forward,” a lawmaker said.

The lawmakers emphasised their commitment to restoring the Assembly’s sanctity.

“This decision ensures we uphold our duty to Lagosians by maintaining the integrity of the House,” the representative added.

Meranda Secures GAC’s Blessings

Following her emergence as Speaker, Meranda and her supporters met with the Lagos State Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC).

The meeting held at the Lagos House in Marina reportedly secured the Council’s endorsement.

“We came to brief the GAC on recent developments and sought their blessings, which we have received,” Meranda stated after the meeting.

Her leadership is expected to usher in a new era for the House.

Obasa’s Troubles: Scandals and Ambitions

Obasa’s tenure as Speaker had been fraught with controversies, including allegations of financial misconduct and political overreach.

One of the most prominent scandals involved an alleged ₦17 billion allocation to construct a special gate for the Assembly complex—a project widely criticised for its exorbitant cost and questionable necessity.

Obasa denied the allegations but refrained from disclosing the actual expenditure.

Further criticism emerged over claims that ₦200 million was spent on a non-existent Thanksgiving event.

The accumulation of these issues reportedly eroded trust among Assembly members.

Additionally, Obasa’s attempt to convert Lagos State’s 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) into Administrative Areas through a contentious bill reportedly displeased Tinubu.

Despite warnings, the bill was passed under Obasa’s leadership, awaiting gubernatorial assent. This legislative defiance is believed to have hastened his downfall.

APC Speaks on Independence

APC Lagos Publicity Secretary Seye Oladejo affirmed the independence of the House in handling Obasa’s impeachment.

Speaking to reporters, he dismissed claims of party involvement in the decision.

“This impeachment is entirely the House’s business. Since 1999, the House has independently managed its leadership transitions. It’s a testament to the growth of democracy in Lagos,” Oladejo stated.

He further highlighted the importance of separation of powers.

“There’s mutual respect between the party and the government’s arms—executive, judiciary, and legislature. This independence is crucial to democracy’s development,” he added.

Tinubu’s Alleged Involvement Denied

Responding to allegations of Tinubu’s involvement in Obasa’s impeachment , Oladejo maintained that the APC had no direct role.

“We must accept the narrative provided by the House. They decided to have a change of leadership—nothing more, nothing less,” he said in a recent interview.

Oladejo noted that political dynamics often involve shifting interests.

“Politics is about intrigues and interests. The only constant is a politician’s interest at a given time,” he remarked.

Governorship Ambition Speculations

Obasa’s impeachment has also been linked to rumours of his governorship ambition, which he recently denied.

Oladejo dismissed the notion, asserting that Lagos’ next governorship election is years away.

“There’s no governorship race until 2027. Our priority remains delivering good governance and fulfilling our promises to Lagosians,” he said.

Despite downplaying the speculation, Oladejo acknowledged ambition as a natural trait among politicians.

“Show me a politician who isn’t ambitious, and you won’t find one,” he quipped.

Future Prospects

As Meranda begins her tenure, the APC has expressed confidence in her leadership to stabilise the Assembly and restore its reputation.

With the GAC's and party stakeholders' support, her administration is expected to focus on unity and legislative progress.