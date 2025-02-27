APC NEC reaches consensus on zoning of chairmanship seat

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Executive Committee (NEC) has officially ratified the zoning of its national chairmanship position to the North-West.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, February 26, by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, while addressing journalists at the end of the NEC meeting.

“The NEC has ratified the zoning of the national chairmanship position to the North-West,” Morka confirmed.

The chairmanship position was previously zoned to the North-Central, which led to Senator Abdullahi Adamu's emergence as the party’s chairman.

However, a major internal crisis within the APC resulted in the resignation of Adamu and the former National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Following their resignations, former Kano State Governor Dr. Abdulahi Adamu took over as chairman, while Senator Ajibola Basiru assumed the role of National Secretary.

In a bid to strengthen the party’s leadership structure, Morka also revealed that the NEC has constituted a seven-member committee, chaired by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni.

“The committee has been tasked with expanding the NEC membership and ensuring broader participation in party affairs,” Morka added.

The latest move is seen as an effort to consolidate power within the North-West while addressing lingering leadership concerns within the ruling party.