'APC is the party to beat' - says RHAN after Kebbi mega rally

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended the massive turnout at the recent political rally in Kebbi State, attributing it to the achievements of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the goodwill of state leaders.

The rally, tagged “We Stand with Tinubu and Kauran Gwandu”, saw the presence of key figures, including Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Abubakar Bagudu; Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris; and top APC leaders.

It served as a show of support for Tinubu and Idris ahead of the 2027 elections.

RHAN Spokesman Hon Ahmed Yahaya praised Bagudu and Idris for laying the foundation of the APC’s dominance in Kebbi.

“The overwhelming support for APC in the state was built on Bagudu’s legacies and Idris’ performance,” he said.

He also highlighted President Tinubu’s commitment to Kebbi’s development through multi-billion naira federal projects, including the N35 billion Natsini-Kangiwa-Kamba Road and the N428.3 billion Sokoto-Badagry Superhighway.

“With over N600 billion worth of projects in just two years, the people of Kebbi have every reason to support this government,” Yahaya added.