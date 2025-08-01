Amstel Malta and Goldberg Honour Super Falcons’ WAFCON Triumph in Lagos with a Celebration Fit for Champions

In a celebration fit for champions, Amstel Malta and Goldberg rolled out the drums on Wednesday, 30th of July, 2025, to honour the Super Falcons of Nigeria — fresh off their record-setting 10th Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) victory in Rabat, Morocco.

The celebration was proudly sponsored by Goldberg and Amstel Malta; two brands that share the Falcons’ winning spirit. Goldberg, a symbol of the “Gold Standard” in excellence, found a perfect reflection in the team’s courage and character. Amstel Malta, with its rallying call to "Be Your Best", saluted the Falcons for doing just that; breaking limits, rewriting history, and standing tall on the continent’s biggest stage.

The day kicked off at 11:30 a.m. when the team touched down in Lagos at the Local Terminal (GAT) of Muritala Mohammed Airport. The Super Falcons arrived in style, they were received and escorted to the Nigeria Breweries Plc headquarters in Iganmu, Lagos. Awaiting them was a spirited welcome, complete with traditional drummers, dancers, and a courtyard lined with staff and other partners of the organisation. Inside, the Nigerian Breweries leadership team, including Managing Director, Thibaut Boidin, welcomed the champions with a heartfelt speech and a gift presentation of a 50 million naira cheque. The Super Falcons’ Captain, Rasheedat Ajibade, speaking on behalf of the team, expressed her gratitude for the love and recognition shown.

“Congratulations, Super Falcons on your 10th WAFCON victory, your win is nothing short of legendary. At Nigerian Breweries, we don’t see this as just another trophy,” said Sandra Amachree, Head of Marketing Communications, Nigerian Breweries. She continued, “We see it as a national moment; one that embodies excellence, resilience, teamwork, and pride. These are the values we champion, and it is our honour to celebrate this victory with you. As proud sponsors of the Super Falcons, we remain committed to supporting those who inspire, lead, and unite through the beautiful game.”

From Iganmu, the Falcons took to the streets of Lagos for a victory parade — an open-bus trophy tour from Marina to Victoria Island, drawing in fans who filled the roadsides with joyful cheers. The celebration concluded with an exclusive dinner hosted by Popular Content Creator, KieKie at the Sky Lounge, Eko Hotel & Suites in Lagos.

In attendance were staff of Nigerian Breweries led by the Marketing Director, Sarah Agha, key distributors, brand partners, and other notable dignitaries, including Mr. Ibrahim Musa Gusau, President, Nigerian Football Federation and President, West African Football Union Zone B; Jay Jay Okocha, Super Eagles Legend; Alhaji Sharif Rabiu Inuwa, Chairman, NFF Technical and Development Committee; Mr. Seyi Akinwunmi, Former Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Mr Damilare Orimolade; Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Lagos State Governor on Sport, Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Lagos State, Mrs Toke Benson; Director General, Sport Commission, Lekan Fatodu; alongside media personalities such as Lanre Da-Silva, Kelechi Amadi-Obi, Ladipoe, Diane Russet, Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Hilda Bacci, Layi Wasabi, Stan Nze, King Wole Ojo, Ocee and Ozee Mbadiwe, Lubiya, and Folagbade Banks.

Other highlights of the evening included a surprise performance by singer Johnny Drille, dance performances, games, and an energetic afterparty led by renowned hype man, Dotun (Do2dtun).