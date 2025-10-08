All Eyes on the 17th Chapter of the Indomie Heroes Awards: The Wait is Almost Over!

The countdown is officially on! The 17th Edition of the Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA) is set to light up your TV screens and with it, the powerful, unforgettable stories of Nigeria’s bravest young heroes.

From October 11–13, 2025, viewers across the nation will witness how Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria’s beloved Indomie Instant Noodles, is once again turning the spotlight on children who dared to defy the odds.

This year’s journey has taken researchers to every corner of the country, from bustling cities to the most remote villages, to uncover real-life stories of bravery, compassion, and extraordinary courage. After a rigorous judging process, three exceptional children, each under the age of 15, have emerged as this year’s honorees in the categories of: Physical Bravery

Social Bravery

Intellectual Bravery

These aren’t just awards, they are acts of national recognition, affirming that courage has no age, and heroism doesn’t wait for adulthood.

Broadcast Schedule

Don’t miss a minute of the action. Tune in on your favourite TV station: DStv Africa Magic Family – Oct 11, 5 PM–6 PM

NTA Network – Oct 12, 3 PM–4 PM

Channels TV – Oct 12, 6 PM–7 PM

AIT Network – Oct 12, 5 PM–6 PM

TVC Lagos – Oct 13, 6 PM–7 PM

What to Expect: Dazzling dance routines by Starliz Dance Group & National Dance Troupe

Spoken word by Hafvy

Rap performance by Makayla

And of course, heartwarming moments of courage, resilience, and impact

Don’t Just Watch, Be Inspired

Mark your calendar, set your reminders, and gather the family. This isn’t just an awards show, it’s a movement. A celebration of courage in its purest form. This weekend, join the rest of the nation in honouring the young heroes changing Nigeria, one brave act at a time.