Gov Alia urged to appoint acting CJ as diplomats push for visa ban

A coalition of international diplomats has urged the governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia, to appoint an acting Chief Judge to prevent a judicial vacuum.

The United World Congress of Diplomats (UN-WCD) also called for a visa ban on Benue State Chief Judge Maurice Ikpambese, court officials, and political figures allegedly involved in judicial interference.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Prof. Tunji John Asaolu, leader of the group, criticised what he described as "undue interference of judicial workers in political matters."

He pointed to conflicting judicial rulings in Rivers, Osun, and Benue States as undermining democracy.

"The most worrisome case is that of Chief Judge Ikpambese, who allegedly waived security deposits for petitioners in local government election disputes, contrary to legal provisions," Asaolu stated.

The group condemned the alleged judicial misconduct, citing the African Charter on Democracy, Elections, and Governance (ACDEG), which upholds democratic principles and the rule of law.

UN-WCD also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and National Judicial Council (NJC) to conduct thorough investigations before taking a position on Ikpambese’s removal.

"Any acts of misconduct or abuse of power must be met with swift action to maintain public trust in the judiciary," Asaolu emphasised.

Additionally, the group urged the Attorney General, Lateef Fagbemi, to initiate an independent probe into allegations of financial misconduct against Ikpambese.