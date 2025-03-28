Akpabio declares Kano secure for APC ahead of 2027

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has expressed confidence that Kano State will remain a stronghold for the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the 2027 general elections approach.

Akpabio attributed this to the strategic influence of Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin, APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, and Senator Basheer Lado, Special Adviser to the President on Senate Matters.

“With the Deputy Senate President, the National Chairman of APC, and your strategic influence, Kano is already secured for the APC ahead of 2027,” Akpabio stated during a visit to Senator Lado’s office at the National Assembly.

He praised Lado’s role in ensuring seamless and confidential communication between the Executive and the Senate, describing his performance as “unprecedented.”

“Since Senator Lado assumed office, there has not been a single leakage of private communication between the Presidency and the Senate,” he noted, emphasising the importance of information security in governance.

According to Akpabio, leaks in government affairs could undermine national security and decision-making.

“Where official business is conducted on the pages of newspapers and social media due to leaks, it undermines national security,” he warned.

He further commended Lado for fostering a stronger relationship between the Executive and the Legislature, which has enhanced governance.

In response, Senator Lado expressed gratitude for Akpabio’s leadership and described him as a statesman committed to national progress.