From Abuja to London: Adedeji’s tax reform crusade gains global recognition

Dr Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has earned international accolades for revolutionising Nigeria’s tax system.

His recent recognition at the Commonwealth Association of Tax Administrators (CATA) meeting in London again underlined his global impact in his tax reform mission.

According to tax analyst Arabinrin Aderonke, Dr Adedeji received commendations at the 96th Management Committee Meeting of CATA for his “outstanding contribution to tax administration, not just in Nigeria but across the Commonwealth. "

“This is not a local commendation or a political appointment. “This is a global acknowledgement by professionals who know what real work looks like," Aderonke wrote in her recent piece.

Dr Esther Koisin, CATA’s Executive Director, and Mr Mahmad Noor, the Association’s Chairman and Acting Commissioner General of the Mauritius Revenue Authority, both lauded Adedeji’s leadership.

Under his tenure, Nigeria’s tax administration has gained unprecedented respect and visibility within international tax circles.

“Technology is no longer a side note,” Aderonke noted, highlighting how automation and digital systems under Adedeji’s leadership have reshaped revenue collection.

“It reduces the risks of manipulation, closes up long-standing loopholes, and makes it easier for taxpayers to understand and meet their obligations.”

Beyond domestic reforms, Adedeji’s leadership has elevated Nigeria’s profile globally.

“There was a time when Nigeria’s role in international tax conversations was barely noticeable. But today Nigeria does much more than participate; it helps set the agenda and drive the discussions,” Aderonke stated.

Dr Adedeji recently completed his tenure as President of CATA, during which he helped influence tax reforms across member countries.

Aderonke emphasised that his leadership has not only increased Nigeria’s revenue but “bettered the lives of Nigerians.”

She praised his character, saying: “He is passionate, empathetic, and hardworking… This is the kind of leadership we need. Nigerians are lucky to have him.”

CATA serves as a platform for tax officials from Commonwealth nations to exchange ideas and shape global tax policies.

Under Adedeji’s guidance, Nigeria has transitioned from passive participation to becoming a key contributor within the association.

Aderonke concluded, “So yes, Dr Zacch, the Tax Boss, got a big round of applause in London… This recognition shows that honest and good work attracts attention beyond our borders.”