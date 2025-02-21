Abuja to experience seven-hour blackout this weekend – TCN

Residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) will experience a seven-hour power outage this weekend as the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) conducts scheduled maintenance on two transformers.

In a statement, TCN’s General Manager of Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, announced that the blackout will occur on Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23, 2025, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.

“The Transmission Company of Nigeria informs the public that its maintenance crew will conduct annual preventive maintenance on the 2x100MVA, TR3 & TR4 transformers at the Apo 132/33kV Transmission Substation in Abuja,” the statement read.

Mbah explained that maintenance is crucial to ensuring the transformers remain in optimal condition.

However, the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) will be unable to receive bulk power supply from the affected transformers during the process.

On Saturday, the blackout will affect the National Hospital, G2 Injection Station, Garki, Area 1, and Asokoro.

By Sunday, residents in Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo Resettlement, Gudu, Apo Mechanic, and surrounding areas will also experience power disruptions.

TCN assured residents that electricity would be restored immediately after the maintenance.

“Power supply will be restored once the maintenance exercise is completed. We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause the affected electricity customers,” the statement added.