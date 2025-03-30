9 persons die in Katsina lone crash

No fewer than nine persons lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a lone crash on the Malumfashi – Kafur Road in Katsina State.

Aliyu Ma’aji, Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday in Katsina.

He said preliminary investigation indicated that the lone crash involved a bus with 20 occupants.

Ma’aji attributed the accident to speeding, which resulted in the driver losing control of the vehicle.

“The FRSC, Katsina State Command, announced to the general public an ugly incident of a road traffic crash at Malumfashi town, on Malumfashi – Kafur Road.

“It resulted to the death of nine people travelling in a Hummer bus conveying 20 people, 11 persons were rescued and now recieving treatment at a hospital for varying degree of injuries,” he said.

He, therefore, urged motorists to avoid speeding, overloading and reckless driving during the festive period.