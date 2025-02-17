9 Men in Court for cult membership, attempted murder in Badagry

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday, remanded nine men in Awarjigoh Correctional Facility over alleged membership in a cult group and an attempted murder charge.

The defendants, whose house addresses were not provided are, Dosunmu Sodiq, 29; Oluwasegun Adekunle, 37; Anthony Agosa, 27; Adesoji Adekunle, 35, and Sehidu Olamide, 25.

Others include, Rasak Oyebanji, 27; Oluwaseun Wusu, 30; Soqid Edwin, 29; and Keji Okunade, 37.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Lazarus Hotepo, ordered the remand of the defendants after they pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge bordering on conspiracy, belonging to unlawful society and attempting to commit murder.

He, thereafter, adjourned the case until March 7, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, ASP Ayodele Adeosun, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on January 19, at about 9.00 am at Ibiye Community off Badagry Expressway in Lagos.

Adeosun alleged that the defendants conspired to commit a felony to wit unlawful society. He told the court that the defendants were allegedly members of an unlawful society known as Eiye confraternity.

The defendants attempted to murder one Abayomi Atoki by stabbing him, and left him with with a broken head and a bruised face, he told the court.