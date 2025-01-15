74-year-old farmer lures 8-year-old girl in an uncompleted building & rapes her

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State has ordered the remand of a 74-year-old farmer, Samson Goje, in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a minor.

Goje was charged by Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with rape, contrary to Section 259 of Kaduna State Penal Code Law. The NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant’s father, Yusuf Pama, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on January 3.

Audu said that the defendant lured the complainant’s eight-year-old daughter into an uncompleted building in Zonkwa and had carnal knowledge of her. He said that the defendant was caught in the act by the complainant who rushed the victim to Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre, Kafanchan.

The Presiding Judge, Samson Kwasu, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction to enter the matter. Consequently, he directed the prosecutor to forward copies of the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.