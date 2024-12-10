71 out of 6,891 students graduate with first class at Kwara State University (KWASU)

KWASU Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Jimoh Shaykh-Luqman , disclosed this on Tuesday in Malete at a press conference heralding the 12th convocation ceremony of the institution slated for December 14. He said that out of the 6,891 graduates, 6,374 would be awarded first degrees, while 517 would be awarded postgraduate degrees.

71 out of the 6,891 2023/2024 graduating students of Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, will be awarded First Class Degrees.

"71 students will be awarded First Class Degrees, 1,828 Second Class Upper Division, 3,501 are for Second Class Lower Division, while 974 will bag Third Class.

“468 students will earn Masters, while 49 to awarded Ph.D,” he said.

Shaykh-Luqman said that the institution had grown exponentially from nine faculties to 11 faculties, which might lead to increasing the undergraduate programmes to 80.

“The university has started its 2024/2025 academic session as a multi-campus institution with the take-off of the Osi Ilesha-Baruba campus.

“We have also completed a 104 bed-space hostel and the first phase of the Student Smart City hostel project is underway, to ensure that students have access to an all-round university culture,” he said.