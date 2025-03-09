4 dead, 14 injured as commercial bus suffers tyre burst, crashes in Abia

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Abia Sector Command, has confirmed the death of four people, with 14 others injured in a crash on the Umuahia-Enugu Expressway.

Sector Commander Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma issued the confirmation in a statement on Saturday.

Ezeoma stated that the incident occurred at the Ohiya Mechanic area of the expressway on Friday at 2:01 p.m.

Ezeoma said preliminary investigations suggested that a burst tyre and speeding caused the crash, as the vehicle somersaulted multiple times.

According to her, FRSC Crash Investigation experts will further examine the incident to identify other potential contributing factors.

The crash involved a white Toyota Hiace Commercial Bus belonging to Ebonyi Transport Corporation.

It involved 11 male adults and seven female adults. One female adult died at the scene, and 17 others were rushed to FMC Umuahia.

While following up on the victims at the hospital, two male adults and one female adult died, bringing the total number of fatalities to four — 2 male adults and two female adults.

The sector commander expressed sympathy for the injured and commiserated with the families of the deceased.