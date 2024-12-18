Gov Adeleke gives crucial order on 17-year-old boy's death sentence for fowl theft

Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke has ordered an urgent review of the case involving a teenager sentenced to death for stealing a fowl.

The Governor’s directive comes amid public outcry over the severity of the punishment.

In a statement released on Tuesday, December 17, by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke instructed the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to investigate the case and initiate the process for granting the teenager clemency before the end of the year.

“I have received the report of a young man reportedly sentenced to death by hanging in Osun State for stealing a fowl.

“Consequently, I have directed the Attorney General to commence a full investigation and initiate processes to grant prerogative of mercy to the young man," Adeleke wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Governor emphasised that Osun State is committed to justice and equity.

“We must ensure fairness and protect the sanctity of lives. This matter is receiving my direct attention, and urgency is attached to our response,” he assured.

Who is this 17-year-old boy?

The teenager, Segun Olowookere, was convicted by an Osun State High Court in Ikirun for robbing a poultry farm in Oyan, Odo-Otin Local Government Area.

At just 17 years old, he was sentenced to death for stealing a fowl and eggs. He is currently held at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison.

Segun’s parents, who described him as their only son, have publicly appealed to Governor Adeleke for amnesty. They also sought the intervention of the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Adewale Egbedun.

Adeleke’s move to review the case has sparked hope among Segun’s family and supporters.