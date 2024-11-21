2 killed, others injured as local security operatives battle policemen in Anambra

Two people are feared dead and several others injured after a gun battle broke out between local security forces and police officers in Anambra State on Wednesday evening. The incident occurred at Izuchukwu Junction along the Nnobi/Nnewi Road, and eyewitnesses reported that the fire exchange lasted several minutes. During the shooting, a vehicle was struck by bullets, igniting a fire in the fuel tank and adding to the chaos. One resident described the scene: "It happened last night. We saw security operatives firing at each other, and in the midst of it, two passers-by were hit by stray bullets. We didn’t know what caused it, and people scattered to find safety. A car was also burned down after bullets hit the fuel tank."

Videos circulating on social media later confirmed the incident, with voices providing details of the gunfight. In a statement detailing the incident, the Anambra State Police Command confirmed the clash, explaining the gunfire. According to the police, local security forces mistook the officers for hostile forces and opened fire on them. This misunderstanding reportedly led to a brief but intense shootout. State police spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, clarified, "The shooting occurred around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, at Izuchukwu Junction. Local security personnel mistakenly identified the police officers as adversaries and fired on them, prompting the exchange of gunfire."