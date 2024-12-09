18-year-old steals Niger ex-perm sec’s car after stabbing him to death

The Niger State Police Command has arrested an 18-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of Adamu Jagaba, a former permanent secretary in the Ministry of Environment. The suspect, identified as Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, was detained on Sunday, December 8, 2024, after he was found in possession of the stolen vehicle.

According to Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Wasiu Abiodun, Abdulhakeem, a car painter, confessed to killing Jagaba after visiting him at his block industry in Minna. The suspect revealed that he was working in collaboration with some of Jagaba's employees, who provided him with information about the victim's movements.

Abiodun explained that after Jagaba invited Abdulhakeem to inspect his car, the suspect attacked him. "Abdulhakeem stabbed Jagaba multiple times in the head and neck, and also struck him with a stapler in his office. He then stole the victim's Toyota Camry," Abiodun said. "Further investigations revealed that Abdulhakeem had conspired with other workers of the deceased to carry out the crime."

The police were able to track the stolen vehicle after issuing an alert to all security checkpoints in the state. The suspect was apprehended at around 7:00 p.m. along Bosso Estate Road in Minna. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend other accomplices.

Jagaba, who had recently retired from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, also ran a block-molding business. On the morning of the attack, he had invited Abdulhakeem to his block industry to discuss repairs to his car. A witness, Nuhu Abubakar, described how there was no confrontation between the two before the attack.