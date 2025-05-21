JUST IN: 18-year-old activist vanishes months after criticising Sokoto governor

Hamdiyya Sidi Sharif, the 18-year-old activist who made headlines for publicly criticising Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, has been declared missing, sparking widespread concern among human rights advocates.

Sharif rose to prominence in November 2024 after posting a video condemning the governor’s handling of the worsening insecurity in the state.

In the video, she urged displaced residents to occupy the governor’s office in protest — a bold statement that led to her immediate arrest by the Sokoto Police Command.

She was charged with “use of insulting or abusive language” and “inciting disturbance,” but was later released on bail. Following her release, Sharif reportedly endured violent reprisals, including an abduction and a physical assault that left her seriously injured.

In February 2025, she was arraigned before a Sokoto magistrate court, with her case adjourned to March 14.

However, little has been heard from her since. Her sudden disappearance has reignited concerns over the treatment of dissenting voices in Sokoto.

The Sokoto State Government has not released an official statement, and police have yet to provide updates on her whereabouts.

Rights groups and social media users are now demanding answers.

“This is a chilling reminder of what can happen to young voices who dare to speak truth to power,” said one activist familiar with Sharif’s case.

As the search continues, pressure is mounting on Sokoto authorities to investigate the case thoroughly and ensure Sharif’s safety.