Police arrest ex-commission for criticising APC governor

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested Dr Fabian Ihekweme, a former commissioner and vocal critic of Imo State Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Ihekweme was reportedly detained at his Abuja residence on Wednesday, November 27, in the presence of his family and transported to Owerri, Imo State.

Human rights lawyer Deji Adeyanju, in a social media post on Thursday, November 28, described the arrest as an attack on free speech.

“Dr Fabian Ihekweme, a critic, was abducted by policemen yesterday in front of his wife and children in their Abuja home and taken to Owerri. His crime: criticizing Hope Uzodimma, Imo State governor,” Adeyanju alleged.

Adeyanju further criticised what he termed as an increasing clampdown on dissent, warning that such actions undermine democratic principles.

Ihekweme’s detention has ignited public backlash, with activists and political commentators accusing Governor Uzodimma’s administration of stifling opposition.

“This is another instance of using state machinery to silence critics,” a political analyst stated, noting a worrying trend of suppressing dissent in Nigeria.

As of now, the police are yet to issue an official statement regarding Ihekweme’s arrest, leaving many unanswered questions about the legality of the action.

The incident has added to mounting concerns over the alleged misuse of security agencies to intimidate individuals critical of government policies.