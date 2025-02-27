10,000 Watermelons worth N10 million lost as truck capsizes in Jigawa

No fewer than 10,000 pieces of watermelon were lost when a truck overturned at the Malamadori axis of Nguru – Hadejia Road in Jigawa.

The fruits with an estimated N10 million market value were being conveyed from Nguru in Yobe to the southern part of Nigeria.

Musa Muhammad, the Information Officer in charge of Malammadori Local Government Area of Jigawa, confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday in Dutse.

He said the lone crash involved a truck with registration number FGE 592 XB.

A trailer loaded with watermelon overturned along Hadejia – Nguru Road on Wednesday. The vehicle is from Yobe enroute southern part of the country.

The incident happened around 9:00 am between Kachakama and Jibori villages, he said, adding that a preliminary report attributed the accident to speeding.

He said the driver of the truck, Ahmed Ibrahim, and his assistant sustained varying degrees of injuries and were referred to the General Hospital, Hadejia, for treatment.

Musa said that personnel of the Road Safety Corps (FRSC), conducted a rescue operation and cleared the road to ease vehicular movement.

When contacted the FRSC’s spokesman in the state, Mr Yahaya Ibrahim, confirmed the incident.

Recently, the police command in Ogun says it is hunting for a driver involved in a lone accident in which one died, and two were injured at Odo Awele, along Lisa Road in Ogun.

The Command’s Spokesperson, CSP Omolola Odutola, said, in a statement on Wednesday in Ota, Ogun that the driver, one Dapi Ajala, had not been found since the accident occurred on Monday.

Odutola said that the accident occurred when the truck loaded with sand and three loaders on top of the sand, crashed about 11:45 pm.

She said the truck was going to Itoki from Lisa. Odutola said that the driver was descending a hill when he lost control, thus tumbling and falling on the loaders. Odutola said that the three loaders who worked at the Itoki Tipper garage were residents of the same address.

The victims sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Faith Hospital, Ijoko, for treatment. One of victims was later confirmed dead, and his remains have been released to his family for burial in accordance with Islamic rites, she said.

Odutola said that the other two victims were still receiving treatment at the hospital. She said that efforts were on to apprehend the driver, who was currently at large.