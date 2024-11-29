Wizkid's 'Morayo' sets new African streaming record on Spotify

Wizkid continues to lead from the front with his new album 'Morayo'.

The album released on November 22, 2024, has now set a new record for the highest opening week for an African artist on Spotify.

The album which packs 16 tracks with guest appearances from Asake, Brent Faiyaz, Tiakola, Anais Cardot, and Jasmine Sulivan has enjoyed immediate success across streaming platforms.

In another impressive milestone, the album has set a new record for the highest opening week streams for an African Album on Spotify after garnering 42 million streams in 1 week. 'Morayo' breaks the record previously held by Tyla's 'Water' after just 5 days in what is an impressive feat that marks Wizkid's status as one of Africa's foremost music acts.

Since its release, 'Morayo' has broken multiple records including the biggest opening day streams for an African album on Spotify. The album also becomes the first album with all the tracks surpassing 500,000 streams in the opening 24 hours.