Wizkid makes directorial debut in the minted music video for 'Kese'

Grammy winner Wizkid has release the music video for his single 'Kese (Dance)'.





The song released as the second lead single off his sixth album 'Morayo' enjoyed immediate success and broke the record for the highest opening day streams for any song on Spotify Nigeria.

The music video is the second from the album after 'Piece of My Heart' featuring Brent Faiyaz, which recently won the prize for Best Contemporary Duo or Group at the 2025 NAACP Awards.





The video produced by JM Films sees Wizkid make his directorial debut as he leads a production that features dancers dressed like ballerinas while showcasing trending dance moves in a dimly lighter theatre. The music video also features multiple vixens who keeps him company as he basks in the comfort of superstardom.





The hitmaker is gearing up for a busy 2025, where he will be on the road for his Morayo tour. He recently announced dates in France, Netherlands, and Germany as he sets to go on tour.

The hitmaker will be headlining the 12,000-capacity Velodrome Arena in Berlin Germany on May 21 before taking to the Ahoy RTM Stage in Rotterdam Netherlands on May 23.



On May 25, Wizkid will be headlining the famous 20,000-capacity Accor Arena.

The tour is coming off the back of the release of Wizkid's sixth album 'Morayo'.



The project released in November 2024 features guest appearances from Afrobeats star Asake, French hitmaker Tiakola, French-Gabonese singer Anais Cardot, and American R&B stars Jasmine Sulivan and Brent Faiyaz.

Fans will be excited to see Wizkid back on the road as the singer has achieved several notable feats with his tour including selling out the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights.



Wizkid also achieved a major stride when he headlined the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.