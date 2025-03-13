Wizkid excites fans with new unreleased song featuring DJ Henry

Wizkid might just be gearing up for the release of a new song.





An unreleased song featuring the Grammy winner was recently previewed by DJ Henry at an event where the Amapiano log drum fusion and Wizkid's cool melodies had fans raving.





The unreleased single is likely to be the hitmaker's first release of 2025 and his first since releasing his record-breaking sixth album, 'Morayo,' in November 2024.

Wizkid is gearing up for what is expected to be a busy 2025, as he recently announced the North American dates for his highly anticipated 'Morayo' tour.





The musician shared the date on his Instagram account, where he revealed six venues across the United States and Canada.





Wizkid will be performing in the iconic Madison Square Arena in New York, State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the Scotiabank Arena in Canada.





The announcement comes after the hitmaker recently made his directorial debut on the music video for his single 'Kese(Dance)'.

He has previously announced dates for France, the Netherlands, and Germany. The hitmaker will be headlining the 12,000-capacity Velodrome Arena in Berlin, Germany, on May 21 before taking to the Ahoy RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands, on May 23.



On May 25, Wizkid will be headlining the famous 20,000-capacity Accor Arena.

Fans will be excited to see Wizkid back on the road as the singer has achieved several notable feats with his tour including selling out the O2 Arena for three consecutive nights.



Wizkid also achieved a major stride when he headlined the Tottenham Hotspur stadium.