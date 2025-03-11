From selling out shows to winning the biggest prize in music and appearing on international charts, Nigerian female artists have achieved impressive feats in the ascension of Afrobeats.





Through a generation of stars, the women of Afrobeats have put Nigerian music on the map, broken barriers, and paved a way for future generations of female stars to soar.

In celebration of Women's History Month, here is a list of 10 notable feats by Nigerian female artists.

10. Mo' Cheddah MAMA win at 19 (2011)

Mo' Cheddah made history in 2011 when she became the youngest artist to win the MTV Africa Music Awards after the success of her hit breakout single 'Ko Ma Roll'.

Her performance on the charts both in Nigeria and abroad continues to present her as one of the biggest musical exports from Africa.

8. Simi's Record of the Year & Album of the Year win (2018)

At the 2018 Headies, Simi recorded a giant feat when her debut secular album 'Simisola' picked up the Album of the Year prize and her hit single 'Joromi' won the Record of the Year.

7. Teni wins 4 Headies in one night (2019)

Sensational star Teni (MON) dominated the 2019 Headies awards with four impressive wins, including the Record of the Year and Best Pop Single.

She also became the first Afrobeats female artist to receive a National award after being awarded the Member of the Niger by President Buhari in 2022.

6. Yemi Alade MAMA wins (2015 & 2016)

Fondly called Mama Africa, Yemi Alade's music has captivated listeners across Africa and beyond.





She achieved an incredible feat when she won back-to-back MAMAs between 2015 and 2016, which underscored her status as one of the biggest artists in the continent.

5. Tems wins BET for Best New Artist (2022)

Tems made history in 2022 when she became the first African female artist to win a BET when she took home the prize for Best New Artist.

She is also only the second artist to win a BET category outside the African category. She's also the first African to win two BET awards in one year.

4. Asa wins Album of the Year with her debut album (2008)

Asa became the first artist to win a Headies Album of the Year with a debut when she won with her eponymous debut album 'ASHA (ASA'.



The album defeated projects from 2baba, P-Square, Mode 9, and Faze for a historic win.

3. Sinach sells out a gospel concert in India (2019)

Sinach is one of the biggest gospel artist to come out of Africa. This status was underscored in 2019 when she performed in a sold out concert in India, which at that moment was unprecedented for a Nigerian artist.

3. Tiwa Savage EMA win (2018)

Tiwa Savage became the first African woman to win the European Music Video Awards in 2018. This is a giant feat that elevated her to superstar status and confirm her status as the biggest female artist on the continent.

2. Ayra Starr MOBO win (2025)

Nigerian superstar Ayra Starr won two awards at the 2025 MOBO Awards, which was held in Newcastle, United Kingdom.





The singer won the prize for Best International Act, thus becoming the first female African artist to win the award. She also joins Wizkid and Burna Boy as the Nigerian artists to have won the prestigious British award

1. Tems Grammy win (2023 & 2025)