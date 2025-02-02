Tems wins Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammys

International sensation Tems won the Best African Music Performance category at the 2025 Grammys.
In a historic feat, Nigerian artists appear in all of the songs nominated in the second installment of the category which first installment was won by South African star Tyla for her hit single 'Water'.
She beat Yemi Alade's 'Tomorrow', Asake 'MMS' featuring Wizkid, Chris Brown's 'Sensational' feat Davido & Lojay, and Burna Boy's 'Higher' for her second Grammy win.
In her acceptance speech, Tems expressed gratitude to God and her mom.
"Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammy’s, and I just want to thank you, mum, because she’s really done a lot for me and my brother. I want to thank my team, thank you so much. To God be the glory because honestly, he’s changed my life so much. Thank you so much, thank you God," the 29 year old said on stage flanked by her manager Wale Davis and Muyiwa Awoniyi.
Since breaking into the mainstream with her hit song 'Try Me' in 2020, Tems has enjoyed commercial success that has made her one of Africa's major musical exports.
Her rise has been nothing short of inspirational having started as a digital marketer before quitting her job in 2018 to focus on her music.
She released her debut single 'Mr. Rebel' the same year after teaching herself out to produce music.
Her career hit a major milestone in 2020 when she made a decisive contribution to Wizkid's hit record 'Essence' off his multi-award-winning album 'Made In Lagos'.
The song would rocket her to international mainstream success that culminated in collaboration with Drake, Beyonce, and Future for which she won her first Grammy.
At the 67th Grammys, she was nominated in three categories including a landmark nod for Best R&B Song and Best Global Album for her debut album 'Born In The Wild'.