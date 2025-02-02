Tems wins Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Grammys

"Dear God, thank you so much for putting me on this stage and bringing me this team. Tomorrow is my mum’s birthday, and this is her first Grammy’s, and I just want to thank you, mum, because she’s really done a lot for me and my brother. I want to thank my team, thank you so much. To God be the glory because honestly, he’s changed my life so much. Thank you so much, thank you God," the 29 year old said on stage flanked by her manager Wale Davis and Muyiwa Awoniyi.