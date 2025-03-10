Tems, Ayra Starr, Tyla named among African female stars breaking music barriers

The African music landscape stands as a powerful testament to female innovation and influence.
In recognition of Women's History Month, Spotify has highlighted some of the African female stars whose music has impacted the global music scene.
Trailblazers like Tyla and Tems are changing the narrative with their groundbreaking achievements.
Tyla recently made history as the first African solo artist to reach one billion streams on Spotify with her viral hit 'Water,' a milestone that speaks volumes about women's expanding influence in global music.
Meanwhile, Tems continues to break barriers as the first female African artist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams, cementing her place in music history while opening doors for generations to come.
These achievements aren't just numbers—they represent a cultural shift where women's voices are increasingly centered in narratives previously dominated by men.
2024 has seen women's stories take center stage through landmark album releases.
Ayra Starr's introspective "The Year I Turned 21" and Tems' bold "Born in the Wild" have dominated charts in Nigeria and Ghana, offering nuanced explorations of young womanhood in contemporary Africa.
The Numbers Tell a Story of Rising Power
The statistics confirm this cultural shift, with female listenership surging across the region.
Nigeria has seen an impressive 108% increase, Kenya 26%, and Ghana 24%. These numbers reflect the growing economic and cultural influence of women who are actively shaping entertainment through their listening choices.
As Women's History Month invites us to reflect on women's contributions and progress, these trends in music and podcast consumption reveal how African women are not just participating in culture—they're actively reimagining and recreating it.
Through every stream, playlist, and shared track, they're writing a new chapter in the continent's musical legacy, one that places women's voices firmly at its center.