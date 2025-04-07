Spotify is one of the most used music streaming platforms globally, with subscribers in over 180 countries.

Spotify has a freemium ad-supported option and a premium one that requires a monthly subscription.

The cost of subscribing to Spotify Premium varies as different countries pay different monthly fees, which are set to reflect the economic reality of each country.

Several countries in Europe and North America pay the highest monthly subscription, while developing and third-world countries enjoy lower fees.

Spotify recently announced an increment in subscription fees across multiple countries with Nigeria seeing a fee hike of 40% which took the previous fees of ₦900 to ₦1,300.

Despite this hike, Nigerian users are still among the lowest paying Spotify premium users globally with European countries like Switzerland, Denmark, Litcheistein, and Island paying almost 150% more.

Here is a list of some countries and how much they pay for Spotify Premium.

- Nigeria $0.56/month (₦1,300, based on weakened Naira value) - Egypt: $1.41/month (EGP 69.99) - India: $1.43/month (₹119) - Pakistan: $1.48/month (PKR 299) - Turkey: $1.86/month (TRY 59.99) - Argentina: $2.00/month (ARS 1,299) - Philippines: $2.47/month (PHP 149) - Indonesia: $3.33/month (IDR 54,990) - Malaysia: $3.78/month (MYR 15.90) - Vietnam: $3.92/month (VND 99,000) - Brazil: $4.50/month (BRL 24.90) - South Africa: $4.62/month (ZAR 79.99) - Mexico: $5.00/month (MXN 115) - Thailand: $5.13/month (THB 189) - Colombia: $5.50/month (COP 24,900) - Peru: $5.70/month (PEN 22.90) - Chile: $6.41/month (CLP 6,290) - Poland: $6.50/month (PLN 29.99) - Saudi Arabia: $6.66/month (SAR 23.99) - Russia: $7.00/month (RUB 699, where available) - Greece: $8.00/month (approx. €7.49) - Portugal: $8.10/month (€7.49) - Spain: $9.70/month (€8.99) - Italy: $10.79/month (€9.99) - United States: $11.99/month (USD 11.99) - Canada: $12.00/month (CAD 16.99, ~USD 12) - United Kingdom: $12.99/month (£11.99) - Finland: $13.00/month (€11.99) - Ireland: $13.00/month (€11.99) - Belgium: $13.00/month (€11.99) - France: $13.00/month (€11.99) - Netherlands: $13.00/month (€11.99) - Australia: $13.50/month (AUD 19.99) - New Zealand: $13.70/month (NZD 22.99) - Sweden: $14.00/month (SEK 149) - Norway: $14.20/month (NOK 149) - Iceland: $14.50/month (ISK 1,999) - Denmark: $15.84/month (DKK 109) - Switzerland: $16.48/month (CHF 14.39)

How much does Spotify pay per stream

In 2024, Spotify paid out $10 billion in royalties , which only goes to show that the platform is a major source of revenue for artists and labels.

On average, Spotify pays between $0.003 and $0.005 per stream.

It's also important to note that this payment depends on the country of origin and the type of account used in streaming the song.

Song generate a hugher average if the user streaming it resides in a country paying a higher subscription fee and compared to users in low paying countries or those using freemium accounts.

Spotify paid Nigerian artists ₦58 bllion in royalties in 2024 in what doubled the payout from 2023. Predictably, a bulk of the revenye came from users abroad whose streams carried more weight.