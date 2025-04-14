Seun Kuti & the Egypt 80 thrill fans with 2025 Coachella performance

One of the most famous music festivals globally, Coachella annually attracts thousands of people who gather at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, to see some of the world's most famous artists perform.

At this year's edition, Nigerian Afrobeat icon Seun Kuti and his Egypt 80 band dazzled fans with an exciting performance.

The Grammy-nominated star performed on the opening day, headlined by Grammy-winning pop music icon Lady Gaga.

The 2025 edition lineup features over 100 artists, including headline performances from American rock band Green Day. Their 1991 album, 'Kerplunk', is one of the bestselling independent albums of all time, selling over 4.5 million copies worldwide.

Headlining the third day is the superstar Post Malone, who boasts of the most RIAA diamond-certified songs in history.

Seun Kuti's performance at the 2025 edition is his third time gracing the stage, thus making him the Nigerian artist with the most Coachella appearances. He also made history in 2012 by becoming the first Nigerian to grace the stage.

This year, Seum Kuti will be joined by Rema, who holds the record for the most-streamed song and the highest chart song for a Nigerian artist.