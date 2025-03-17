Rema wows crowd with electrifying performance at Rolling Stone concert

After becoming the first Nigerian to cover Rolling Stone’s Future of Music magazine, Rema took to the stage in Autinus to thrill the audience with his hit songs.

The singer dazzled the crowd with a performance of his smash hit singles including 'Dumebi,' 'Woman,' and 'Calm Down'.

2025 has been a busy one for the Nigerian hitmaker whose single 'Baby (Is It A Crime)' is so far the most streamed Nigerian song of 2025 on Spotify.

Rema is also expected to hit the road later in the year as he will be embarking on the 'HEIS' tour where he will headline several notable venues across North America and Europe including a return to the iconic O2 Arena which he previously sold out in 2024.

Other notable venues Rema will be headlining include the 19K capacity Madison Square Garden in New York on May 3rd before heading to Canada for two stops.



He will perform at the 10K capacity Place Ball on May 10th and at the Scotia Bank Arena the next day.

Rema will be at the 7K Carroponte Hall in Milan on June 14 before heading to the 6K Afas Hall on July 20th.

In a landmark move, Rema will make two stops in Japan with a headline performance at the 10K capacity Okinawa Arena on July 20, and 7 days later, he will thrill fans at the Mushashino Hall which seats 10,000 people.