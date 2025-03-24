Pastor Femi Lazarus reveals how gospel artists charge $10K to perform in church

During a recent sermon shared online, the popular Abuja-based pastor Femi Lazarus revealed how gospel musicians charge as high as 10,000 US dollars to perform in church.

Reading from a document popularly called a "Rider" in the music industry, the gospel artist whose identity was concealed demanded that they would be coming to the church with an entourage of 40 persons who must all be catered for.

The document contained such details as a first-class seat for the musicians and economy placements for his entourage.

The musician demanded an executive suite in a five-star hotel while his four primary male assistants were also lodged in another executive suit.

The church was obligated to provide three square meals for the musicians and crew who favoured local cuisines.

The part of the document Pastor Femi Lazarus found shocking was the honorarium which provided a fee of 10K USD with a non-refundable 50% paid up front and the balance unfailingly paid two days before the event.

Pastor Lazarus' comments are the latest in his indictment of gospel musicians who charge fees before performing in the church.

According to him, this practice is wrong and unacceptable as it puts a price on a gift freely given by God and in whose service it should be used.

Pastor Lazarus regarded the act of paying a gospel artist to perform in church as one that forces these artists to be performative in a bid to justify the huge fee.

He also spoke on the honour that comes with not charging to perform in church. This is a practice followed by some gospel stars such as Nathaniel Bassey who recently revealed why he doesn't charge to sing in church.

Popular Nigerian pastor Chris Oyakhilome also recently accused the music industry of constantly cheating the church.