Nicki Minaj features Davido on 'Pink Print' 10th anniversary edition

Nigerian superstar hitmaker Davido has teamed up with Nicki Minaj for a new song.

In December 2014, Nicki Minaj released her third album 'The Pink Print' which delivered the hit records 'Anaconda' and 'Only' feat Lil Wayne and Chris Brown.

On November 22, 2024, the rapper released the 10th-anniversary edition of the album with four new tracks featuring several global stars including Davido.

Davido appears on track 2 'If It's Okay' alongside French superstar DJ and music producer David Guetta. This marks the second time the Nigerian Grammy nominee will be collaborating with Nicki Minaj after he featured her on 'Holy Ground' off his third LP 'A Better Time'.

Nicki Minaj took to her X account to express her gratitude to Davido for appearing on the track. Her post expectedly drew remarks from Nigerians who have continued to be drawn to the rapper who has on different occasions posted in pidgin English on the micro-blogging site.

Other new tracks on Nicki Minaj's 'The Pink Print 10th Anniversary Edition' include 'Turn Yo Cap Back' featuring Swae Lee 'Arctic Tundra' featuring late rapper Juice World, and 'Remember Me' feat Parker Ighile.