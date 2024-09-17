Nicki Minaj shares the Afrobeats song she's using to learn Pidgin English

The award-winning sensation has expressed her fondness with Nigerian Pidgin English in a new video she shared on her social media where she was learning new words from Ayra Starr's 'Rush'.

The superstar rapper recently generated the attention of Nigerian online after she expressed herself in Pidgin English on the micro-blogging platform X.

When asked by fans how she became familiar with the language, Nicki Minja emphasised that she understood Pidgin English while describing herself as a "Sabi Girl" which is one of the popular lyrics from the Ayra Starr hit single.

"LMFAOOOO. Nigeria will not end me o! Sabi girl no Dey too like talk My words take the express elevator to the most high chi. I will show them pepper," the post reads.

Nicki Minaj's fascination with Pidgin English is not her only interaction with Nigerians as she previously collaborated with Afrobeats superstar Davido on the single 'Holy Ground' off his third album 'A Better Time'.