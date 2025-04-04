Mayorkun addresses the pain of Japa wave in new single

Nigerian hitmaker Mayorkun is asking tough questions in his new single 'Reason 2 Japa.'

The song released on April 4, 2025 sees the singer examine Nigeria's socioecomic reality that has continued to force many people to flee the country in the Japa wave.

"Tell me the reason not to japa," he asks rhetorically on the song punctuated by Amapiano log drums as he questions the challenges of living in a country whose political elites continues to hack down the dreams of young Nigerians.

With his new song, Mayorkun combines the party starting expertise with which he has delivered notable records with sociopolitical commentary that speaks to the conscience of Nigerians.

'Reason 2 Japa' is reflective of the times as it tells a story of the mass migration of professional and working-class Nigerians who have left the country in search of greener pastures .

It further captures the pain of starting afresh, families separated by distance, and being withdrawn from one's culture.

The single comes as the first offering of his upcoming third album, 'Still The Mayor,' set for release on May 2, 2025.

For nearly a decade, Mayorkun has made a name for himself as prolific hitmaker whose witty writing and captivating melodies have won him the hearts of listeners.