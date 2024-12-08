Kwate enlists Portable, Magnito for fiery Afrobeats EP 'Shout Out to My Ex'

Nigerian-born, U.S.-based Afrobeats maverick Kwate returns with a fiery new project 'Shout Out to My Ex'.

Known for his captivating blend of Afro rhythms, hip hop, and dancehall, Kwate has crafted a fiery, soothing, and energetic collection of tracks.

The EP embodies a personal and universal narrative. Tracks like IGHO, GREEN CARD, Shout Out to My Ex, and Sarah weave stories of resilience, empowerment, and freedom.

For Kwate, the word “ex” transcends relationships—it symbolizes breaking ties with anything holding you back. "This EP is my victory song," says Kwate. "It’s about walking away from negativity—poverty, jealousy, toxic people—and stepping into a better version of yourself."

Kwate has tapped some of the industry’s best to join him on this project. Collaborations with Portable, Magnito, and Blaq Jerzee infuse dynamic creativity into the EP, promising listeners an unforgettable sonic journey.

Since his breakout singles “Party Dey Here” and “Baby Give Me More,” Kwate has continued to captivate fans across continents. With performances in over 100 countries and accolades like a nomination for the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA), Kwate has firmly established himself as a global Afrobeat icon. His music transcends borders, blending rhythmic precision with heartfelt narratives.