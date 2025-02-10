Kendrick Lamar aims dig at Drake in historic Super Bowl 59 performance

At the Super Bowl match between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chief, rapper Kendrick Lamar made history with a 12-minute halftime show performance. The rapper became the first solo hip-hop act to headline the famous halftime show in which he performed a compilation of some of his hit singles including 'Humble', 'Loyalty', and 'Money Trees'. Oscar-nominated actor Samuel L Jackson introduced the rapper for his anticipated performance which he opened with a breathless lyrical delivery. The 22-time Grammy winner brought her SZA for a performance of their hit collaboratio n 'All The Star' while actor Samuel L Jackson played the narrator who steered the rapper to deliver what the people wanted to hear.

The night's highlight was Kendrick Lamar's performance of his Drake diss hit song 'Not Like Us' which he initially suggested he wouldn't perform.





The rapper said " I want to perform their favorite song, but you know they love to sue " in what was a subtle diss to Drake's lawsuit against Univeral Music under whose books the scathing diss song was released.





The rapper would later acknowledge that "this what the people want" before performing the diss record.





Lamar's performance however saw him tone down some parts of the song including the "pedophile" line and “Tryna strike a chord and it’s probably A minor” which was muted and replaced by huge flags that showed small children pointing to a lowercase.





American tennis icon and Drake's former romantic partner Serena Williams also made a special appearance as she crip walked a lamp post while Kendrick completed another victory lap over his rap feud with her ex.





The Compton rapper's performance comes just a week after he won 5 Grammys for 'Not Like Us' at the 67th Grammys including record-making wins for Song of the Year and Record of the Year.