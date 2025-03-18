Kanye West aims dig at Tyler The Creator, says he has no good song

Kanye West’s return to social media platform X has birthed many controversial takes from the rapper, who is known for dividing opinions.

In a series of new rants, Kanye West AKA YE targeted Grammy-winning rapper Tyler The Creator whom he described as talentless.





The 24-time Grammy winner, in a post on microblogging platform X, said that Tyler The Creator didn’t have a single good song. He also claimed that Tyler lifted his style in his new album, 'Chromakopia'.

This is the latest in Kanye West’s continuous assault on his detractors whom he has serially accused of attempting to destroy him.

Tyler The Creator is one of the rappers who have referred to Kanye West as an inspiration. However, the relationship between the two has hit the rocks with Tyler recently unfollowing West on X after a series of antisemitic posts.

2025 has been nothing short of dramatic for Kanye West who graced the red carpet of the 67th Grammy Awards in the company of his naked wife.

While YE has yet to release new music this year, he has more than made up for it with controversial takes.

He made headlines after declaring his love for Hitler and demanding the release of rapper P Diddy who was indicted on Human trafficking and racketeering charges.

Although Kanye West appears to have an axe to grind with most of the music industry, he has extended a hand of friendship to Canadian megastar Drake, whom he admitted to being jealous of.