Joeboy & Olamide excite fans as they hint new collaboration

Hitmakers Olamide Baddo and Joeboy appear to have a collaboration on the way.





New pictures of the stars in what appears to be the set of a video shoot has excited fans who are eager for what will be the first time both stars will appear on a song together.





The duo, who have made a name for themselves as two of Nigeria's finest hitmakers, are expected to have a busy 2025.

Joeboy has announced the upcoming release of his third album, 'Lavida Boy'. Ahead of his upcoming album, Joeboy released several singles, including the hit single 'Adenuga' featuring Qing Madi, which is one of the notable collaborations of 2024.

The singer recently partnered with long-term collaborator Tempoe for 'SMH'. He has also teased a new song 'Taxi Driver' whose promotional contents featured skitmaker Layi Wasabi and popular philanthropist Asher Kine.

Olamide is one of Nigerian music's most notable collaborators whose appearance projects songs to hit status. 2024 was another busy year for the multi-award-winning rapper, who delivered a string of guest appearances, including on songs with Shallipopi, Gimba, Lade, Ckay, Zlatan, and Alpha P.