I love Drake, I want him to speak at my funeral - Kanye West

The enigmactic rapper Kanye West AKA YE appears to be in the mood for mending broken relationships as he sends a bold message to Canadian rapper Drake.





In a post on his X account where he if followed by 33 million users, YE AKA Kanye West shared that he let jealousy get the better of him and also admitted to loving Drake before requestung that the Canadian rapper speak at his funeral.

YE's latest effort to repair his damaged relationship with Drake is typical of his on-and-off relationship with other rappers with whom he has developed a bond over the years. Drake and YE's relationship goes back two decades ago when the American rapper produced his breakout single 'Find Your Love'.





Since then, they have both shared their admiration for one another while also engaging in public beef.