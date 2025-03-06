I love Drake, I want him to speak at my funeral - Kanye West

The enigmactic rapper Kanye West AKA YE appears to be in the mood for mending broken relationships as he sends a bold message to Canadian rapper Drake.
In a post on his X account where he if followed by 33 million users, YE AKA Kanye West shared that he let jealousy get the better of him and also admitted to loving Drake before requestung that the Canadian rapper speak at his funeral.
The post is the latest in a series of social media posts that suggest the 24-time Grammy winner is attempting to settle his beef with Drake.
In a previous post on X, YE commented "cool" on a picture of Drake performing on stage at his Australian concert.
The Chicago-born rapper who is known for his controversial takes has been in the news a lot in 2025 and mostly for the wrong reasons.
The rapper recently made a series of divisive posts on X, including admitting to being a racist, supporting indicted rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs, and even going as far as sharing his admiration for German war criminal Adolf Hitler.
YE's latest effort to repair his damaged relationship with Drake is typical of his on-and-off relationship with other rappers with whom he has developed a bond over the years. Drake and YE's relationship goes back two decades ago when the American rapper produced his breakout single 'Find Your Love'.
Since then, they have both shared their admiration for one another while also engaging in public beef.
The duo famously reached a truce in 2021 when they performed at the Kanye West-organised Free Larry Hoover Concert. Drake would later refer to it as a favour to Houston Music Executive J Prince on the track 'Circo Loco' off 'Her Loss,' his joint album with 21 Savage.
Drake is yet to respond to YE's statement. However, his fans might have a more favourable view of the situation, especially since the hitmaker could use more allies after his era-defining beef with Kendrick Lamar.