I know you love my flow, Let's collaborate - Konga to Burna Boy

Nigerian street hop star Konga is attempting to make a comeback, and for this, he's calling on Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage.

In a post on his social media, Konga highlighted that Burna Boy has borrowed from his flow and lines which suggests the Grammy winner pays attention to his music.

Konga mentioned a line from 'Sungba' remix where Burna Boy name-dropped him and interpolated lines from his hit single 'Baby Konga'.



He also cited the "Agbabiaka" line from Burna Boy's latest single 'Update' as another proof that the hitmaker enjoys his music.

"I know you like my flow and I appreciate you for that," Konga said in the video before calling on the 10-time Grammy nominee and Afrobeats royalty Tiwa Savage to join him on the remix of his hit song 'Kabakaba'.

'Kabakaba' featuring Da Grin and Fuji music star Remu Aluko was released in 2008. The song which packed an uptempo beat with Konga's trademark fast-paced rap enjoyed massive commercial success and became his biggest hit.

Nearly 17 years later, Konga is aiming to remix the song and for this, he wishes to recruit the assistance of Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage who has proven to be two of Nigerian music's greatest stars.

Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage are yet to react to Konga's open call for a collaboration and fans will be keeping their fingers crossed on the slight chance that it might come to fruition.