I can't wait - Davido says as he teases a new song off his upcoming album

Davido continues to prepare listeners for the release of his upcoming album, '5ive'.





In a new post shared on his X account, the award-winning singer said that he can't wait for the release of his upcoming fifth album while also previewing an unreleased song from the project.

The 5 time Grammy nominee recently announced a new single titled 'Be There Still' which is set for release on March 15.





The song will be his last release, with the album set to follow on April 18. '5ive' will have 17 tracks, which is the same number of tracks from all his previously released four albums.

2025 has already gotten off to a busy start for Davido who secured his fifth Grammy nomination at the 67th Grammys where he got the nod for the Best African Song Performance for his part on Chris Brown's 'Sensational'.



Davido was also nominated in 5 categories including the Artist of the Year at the upcoming 17th Headies.

Ahead of the album release, Davido has released two singles 'Awuke' featuring Jamaican Dancehall sensation YG Marley and 'Funds' featuring Chike and OdumoduBlvck.



In the social media post announcing his next album, the hitmaker described it as one straight from the heart.