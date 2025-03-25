Here are the 70 best heartbreak songs of all time

The delicate matters of the heart have inspired some of the greatest songs ever made.

To love hard is to expose oneself to the possibility of hurting hard. This crushing feeling has inspired several musicians to craft timeless records that continue to cater to heartbreak and its varying complex emotions.

These classic records capture the pain of unrequited love, of romance gone sour, and of love that held promise but faltered to the challenges of everyday life.

Whether it's genre-fusing Afrobeats records, hard-hitting hip hop tracks, or soul-wrenching R&B songs, there's a plethora of heartbreak songs to help sooth an aching heart.

Best heartbreak songs of all time

Best Afrobeats Heartbreak Song

For generations, Nigerian stars have crafted era-defining songs that tell the story of love gone sour.



From Styl Plus's iconic smash hit 'Imagine That' to Burna Boy's global hit 'Last Last,' Afrobeats is filled with a plethora of heartbreak songs.

Burna Boy — Last Last P Square — Omoge Mi Omah Lay — Understand Arya Starr, Ckay — beggie biggie Djnee – Ego Style Plus – Imagine That Darey Art Alade – girl I used to know Asa — Bibanke Banky W — Don't break my heart Kizz Daniel — Fuck you Niyola – Toh Bad Ric Hassani — Thunder Fire You P Square — Am I Still That Man P Square — Say Your Love Arya Starr, Giveon - Last Heartbreak Anniversary. Show Dem Camp — WYW Chike – Out of Love Omah Lay — Soso BNXN – Pidgin and English

Best Hip Hop Heart Break Songs

While Rappers often put up a tough exterior, they also sometimes have their hearts broken like everyone else.



Heartbreak has inspired rappers to craft songs with poignant lyrics and moving delivery. Here are some of the best hip-hop heartbreak songs.

Kanye West - Heartless Tupac - do for love Cardi B - Be careful with me Big Sean - I don't fuck with you J Cole - Nothing Lasts Forever XXXTentacion - Remedy For a Broken Heart Wale - The breakup song D ‘D'Angelo - Breakups to makeups Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out Drake - Marvins Room Juice Wrld - Lucid Dreams Eminem - Space Bound Kanye West - Blame Game Immortal Technique - You never know Nas - undying love Kendrick Lamar - Opposite Attracts Tyler, the Creator - IFHY Nicki Minaj - Bed of Lies Kanye West - Runaway

Best R&B Heartbreak Songs

Nobody tells the story of love and heartbreak quite like R&B stars, who deploy soulful melodies and colourful lyrics to craft emotionally charged songs. Here are some classic R&B heartbreak songs.

Whitney Houston – I'll Always Love You Adele – Someone like You Whitney Houston – I have nothing Adele – Hello Rihnanna – Take a Bow Beyonce – If I were a boy BoysIIMen – To the end of the road Toni Braxton – Unbreak My Heart Usher – Burn Justin Timberlake – Cry Me a River Erykah Badu – Tyrone Olivia Rodriguez – Drivers License The Smiths – I know it's over Beyonce – Irreplaceable Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man Frank Ocean – Ivy Chris Brown - Please Don't Judge Me Lewis Capaldi - Bruises Jordin Sparks feat Chris Brown - No Air Halsey - Without Me

Best Heartbreak Pop/Country/ soft Rock/ songs