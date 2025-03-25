Here are the 70 best heartbreak songs of all time

The delicate matters of the heart have inspired some of the greatest songs ever made.
To love hard is to expose oneself to the possibility of hurting hard. This crushing feeling has inspired several musicians to craft timeless records that continue to cater to heartbreak and its varying complex emotions.
These classic records capture the pain of unrequited love, of romance gone sour, and of love that held promise but faltered to the challenges of everyday life.
Whether it's genre-fusing Afrobeats records, hard-hitting hip hop tracks, or soul-wrenching R&B songs, there's a plethora of heartbreak songs to help sooth an aching heart.
Best heartbreak songs of all time
Best Afrobeats Heartbreak Song
For generations, Nigerian stars have crafted era-defining songs that tell the story of love gone sour.
From Styl Plus's iconic smash hit 'Imagine That' to Burna Boy's global hit 'Last Last,' Afrobeats is filled with a plethora of heartbreak songs.
Burna Boy — Last Last
P Square — Omoge Mi
Omah Lay — Understand
Arya Starr, Ckay — beggie biggie
Djnee – Ego
Style Plus – Imagine That
Darey Art Alade – girl I used to know
Asa — Bibanke
Banky W — Don't break my heart
Kizz Daniel — Fuck you
Niyola – Toh Bad
Ric Hassani — Thunder Fire You
P Square — Am I Still That Man
P Square — Say Your Love
Arya Starr, Giveon - Last Heartbreak Anniversary.
Show Dem Camp — WYW
Chike – Out of Love
Omah Lay — Soso
BNXN – Pidgin and English
Best Hip Hop Heart Break Songs
While Rappers often put up a tough exterior, they also sometimes have their hearts broken like everyone else.
Heartbreak has inspired rappers to craft songs with poignant lyrics and moving delivery. Here are some of the best hip-hop heartbreak songs.
Kanye West - Heartless
Tupac - do for love
Cardi B - Be careful with me
Big Sean - I don't fuck with you
J Cole - Nothing Lasts Forever
XXXTentacion - Remedy For a Broken Heart
Wale - The breakup song
D ‘D'Angelo - Breakups to makeups
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Drake - Marvins Room
Juice Wrld - Lucid Dreams
Eminem - Space Bound
Kanye West - Blame Game
Immortal Technique - You never know
Nas - undying love
Kendrick Lamar - Opposite Attracts
Tyler, the Creator - IFHY
Nicki Minaj - Bed of Lies
Kanye West - Runaway
Best R&B Heartbreak Songs
Nobody tells the story of love and heartbreak quite like R&B stars, who deploy soulful melodies and colourful lyrics to craft emotionally charged songs. Here are some classic R&B heartbreak songs.
Whitney Houston – I'll Always Love You
Adele – Someone like You
Whitney Houston – I have nothing
Adele – Hello
Rihnanna – Take a Bow
Beyonce – If I were a boy
BoysIIMen – To the end of the road
Toni Braxton – Unbreak My Heart
Usher – Burn
Justin Timberlake – Cry Me a River
Erykah Badu – Tyrone
Olivia Rodriguez – Drivers License
The Smiths – I know it's over
Beyonce – Irreplaceable
Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man
Frank Ocean – Ivy
Chris Brown - Please Don't Judge Me
Lewis Capaldi - Bruises
Jordin Sparks feat Chris Brown - No Air
Halsey - Without Me
Best Heartbreak Pop/Country/ soft Rock/ songs
Taylor Swift - Bad Blood
Bob Dylan – Don't Think Twice. Its Alright
Zach Bryan — I remember everything
Bill Withers — Ain't No Sunshine
Al green— How can you mend a broken heart
Leonar Cohen — Hallelujah
Bonnie Wraith — Can't make you love me
Lizzo– Truth Hurts
Carole King — It's Too Late
No Doubt – Don't Speak
NYSNC — ByeByeBye
Eykah Badu — Tyrone
Taylor Swift - Death By A Thousand Cuts