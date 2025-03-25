Pulse logo
Here are the 70 best heartbreak songs of all time

25 March 2025 at 15:23
70 best heartbreak songs of all time
The delicate matters of the heart have inspired some of the greatest songs ever made.

To love hard is to expose oneself to the possibility of hurting hard. This crushing feeling has inspired several musicians to craft timeless records that continue to cater to heartbreak and its varying complex emotions.

These classic records capture the pain of unrequited love, of romance gone sour, and of love that held promise but faltered to the challenges of everyday life.

Whether it's genre-fusing Afrobeats records, hard-hitting hip hop tracks, or soul-wrenching R&B songs, there's a plethora of heartbreak songs to help sooth an aching heart.

Best heartbreak songs of all time

Best Afrobeats Heartbreak Song

For generations, Nigerian stars have crafted era-defining songs that tell the story of love gone sour.

From Styl Plus's iconic smash hit 'Imagine That' to Burna Boy's global hit 'Last Last,' Afrobeats is filled with a plethora of heartbreak songs.

  1. Burna Boy — Last Last

  2. P Square — Omoge Mi

  3. Omah Lay — Understand

  4. Arya Starr, Ckay — beggie biggie

  5. Djnee – Ego

  6. Style Plus – Imagine That

  7. Darey Art Alade – girl I used to know

  8. Asa — Bibanke

  9. Banky W — Don't break my heart

  10. Kizz Daniel — Fuck you

  11. Niyola – Toh Bad

  12. Ric Hassani — Thunder Fire You

  13. P Square — Am I Still That Man

  14. P Square — Say Your Love

  15. Arya Starr, Giveon - Last Heartbreak Anniversary. 

  16. Show Dem Camp — WYW 

  17. Chike – Out of Love

  18. Omah Lay — Soso

  19. BNXN – Pidgin and English

Best Hip Hop Heart Break Songs

While Rappers often put up a tough exterior, they also sometimes have their hearts broken like everyone else.

Heartbreak has inspired rappers to craft songs with poignant lyrics and moving delivery. Here are some of the best hip-hop heartbreak songs.

  1. Kanye West - Heartless

  2. Tupac - do for love

  3. Cardi B - Be careful with me

  4. Big Sean - I don't fuck with you

  5. J Cole - Nothing Lasts Forever

  6. XXXTentacion - Remedy For a Broken Heart

  7. Wale - The breakup song

  8. D ‘D'Angelo - Breakups to makeups

  9. Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

  10. Drake - Marvins Room

  11. Juice Wrld - Lucid Dreams

  12. Eminem - Space Bound

  13. Kanye West - Blame Game

  14. Immortal Technique - You never know

  15. Nas - undying love

  16. Kendrick Lamar - Opposite Attracts

  17. Tyler, the Creator - IFHY

  18. Nicki Minaj - Bed of Lies

  19. Kanye West - Runaway

Best R&B Heartbreak Songs

Nobody tells the story of love and heartbreak quite like R&B stars, who deploy soulful melodies and colourful lyrics to craft emotionally charged songs. Here are some classic R&B heartbreak songs.

  1. Whitney Houston – I'll Always Love You

  2. Adele – Someone like You

  3. Whitney Houston – I have nothing

  4. Adele – Hello

  5. Rihnanna – Take a Bow

  6. Beyonce – If I were a boy

  7. BoysIIMen – To the end of the road

  8. Toni Braxton – Unbreak My Heart

  9. Usher – Burn

  10. Justin Timberlake – Cry Me a River

  11. Erykah Badu – Tyrone

  12. Olivia Rodriguez – Drivers License

  13. The Smiths – I know it's over

  14. Beyonce – Irreplaceable

  15. Bruno Mars - When I Was Your Man

  16. Frank Ocean – Ivy

  17. Chris Brown - Please Don't Judge Me

  18. Lewis Capaldi - Bruises

  19. Jordin Sparks feat Chris Brown - No Air

  20. Halsey - Without Me

Best Heartbreak Pop/Country/ soft Rock/ songs

  1. Taylor Swift - Bad Blood

  2. Bob Dylan – Don't Think Twice. Its Alright

  3. Zach Bryan — I remember everything

  4. Bill Withers — Ain't No Sunshine

  5. Al green— How can you mend a broken heart

  6. Leonar Cohen — Hallelujah

  7. Bonnie Wraith — Can't make you love me

  8. Lizzo– Truth Hurts

  9. Carole King — It's Too Late

  10. No Doubt – Don't Speak

  11. NYSNC — ByeByeBye

  12. Eykah Badu — Tyrone

  13. Taylor Swift - Death By A Thousand Cuts

