Here are 10 hit songs turning 20 in 2025 (Pulse Afrobeats Throwback)

The history of Nigerian mainstream music is filled with a rich collection of hit songs that capture the evolution and different commercial peaks recorded in Afrobeats.





20 years ago, a generation of stars made music that dominated the airwaves, captivated listeners of all ages, and showcased the different sounds that shaped that era.





From swaggering rap flow to party-starting bangers, and street anthems these songs enjoyed major commercial breakthroughs, and a decade later, they continue to resonate.





In 2005, P-Square released their hit-filled second album 'Get Squared', announcing their catchy sound, smooth dance moves, and urban style to a generation of Nigerians.





Similar D'banj took the first big step with the release of his album 'No Long Ting' which had the hit record 'Tongolo'.





Rap veteran Ruggedman made his mark on the scene with the hit single 'Baraje' which would become the genesis of his famous beef with Nigerian hip-hop icon Mode 9.