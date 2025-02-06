Here are 10 hit songs turning 20 in 2025 (Pulse Afrobeats Throwback)

The history of Nigerian mainstream music is filled with a rich collection of hit songs that capture the evolution and different commercial peaks recorded in Afrobeats.
20 years ago, a generation of stars made music that dominated the airwaves, captivated listeners of all ages, and showcased the different sounds that shaped that era.
From swaggering rap flow to party-starting bangers, and street anthems these songs enjoyed major commercial breakthroughs, and a decade later, they continue to resonate.
In 2005, P-Square released their hit-filled second album 'Get Squared', announcing their catchy sound, smooth dance moves, and urban style to a generation of Nigerians.
Similar D'banj took the first big step with the release of his album 'No Long Ting' which had the hit record 'Tongolo'.
Rap veteran Ruggedman made his mark on the scene with the hit single 'Baraje' which would become the genesis of his famous beef with Nigerian hip-hop icon Mode 9.
Rap icon Nigga Raw dazzled listeners with his fusion of Indigenous Igbo music with hip hop on his classic single 'Obodo' featuring Klint De Drunk.
Another artist whose Eastern melodies dazzle listeners is the seminal star Flavour whose hit 'Nwa Baby' paved the way for his rise.
In 2005, eLDee touched on the problems of Nigeria on the hit record 'I Go Yarn by eLDee'. While this is far from a new topic, eLDee was able to harness his emotions to sing about the shortcomings of our dear country.
Here are 10 hit songs turning 20 in 2025
Tongolo - D'banj
Mobolowonwo - D'banj
Bizzle Body - P Square
E don Happen - P Square
Temptation - P Square
Omoge Mi - P Square
Angel of My Life - Paul Play Dairo
Baraje - Ruggedman
Faraway - Lagbaja
Nwa Baby