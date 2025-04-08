Having the #1 song in Nigeria is not worth celebrating - Burna Boy

Nigerian superstar Burna Boy weighs in on the constant polls and comparisons Nigerian fans engage in on social media.

According to him, none of these fans can help fill up a stadium anywhere in the world, so their polls don't matter.

"Dear artists, don't let Twitter polls and 'Naija social media fans' deceive you. They won't fill up any stadium for you in any part of the world," he wrote on his Instagram story.

Burna Boy further drew a comparison between the value of Nigerian streams and streams from the UK and US, which pays significantly more.

According to him, having the number 1 song on a Nigerian music streaming platform isn't a feat worth celebrating.



Instead, he encourages artists to aim higher and do business on the other side.

Burna Boy's statement while being an accurate reflection of Nigeria's economic realities carries the same condescending tone with which he has approached such topic in the past.

Making such a statement as "Naija social media fans" suggests that Burna Boy doesn't consider these millions of fans to be valuable beyond the social media space where they actively engage Afrobeats.

His statement also brings to mind the controversial statement he made ahead of the release of his last album 'I Told Them'.

In an interview with Zane Lowe, he described Afrobeats as a genre without substance.

In the past, Burna Boy has also made such statement as nobody paved the way for hin which attracted criticism from veteran stars who knocked him for discrediting their contributions to the success of Nigerian mainstream music.