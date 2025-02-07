Grammy winner Tems earns 4 new certifications in the United States

R&B superstar Tems has added new RIAA certifications to her plaque collection as she continues to enjoy commercial acclaim in the United States. Her hit single 'Free Mind' is now 2X platinum after selling 2 million units. The song charted on the Billboard Hot 100 with a NO. 46 peak and an impressive 26 weeks on run on the chart. Tems 'Higher' also reached a million units in sales which makes it two platinum plaues off her debut EP 'For Broken Ears'. 'Found' her hit collaboration with Brent Faiyaz and her BET-winning single 'Me & U' off her debut album 'Born In The Wild' both earned RIAA gold certifications.

2025 has gotten off to an eventful start from Tems who was nominated in three categories at the recently held 67th Grammys.





The singer won her second Grammy award for Best African Music Performance category thus making her the first Nigerian artist to win the prize.





Among other feats recorded by Tems at the recent Grammys includes being the first Nigerian female artist to be nominated in the Best Global Albums category as well as the first Nigerian artist to earn a nod in the R&B category where she was shortlisted for the Best R&B song prize.





After a hugely successful 2024 where she released her debut LP, Tems went on a world tour that included sold-out shows in Europe and North America.





2025 is set to be another eventful year for the two-time Grammy winner who has become one of Africa's biggest music exports.