Global Christians observing Lent get dedicated Spotify channel

The Lent Destination features carefully curated worship playlists and Christian podcasts that make it easier for users to discover uplifting spiritual content during this period of reflection and spiritual growth.

Spotify has announced the launch of its dedicated Lent channel, a new hub on the platform designed to accompany Christians during the Lenten season—a time when many slow down to repent and focus on developing their spiritual relationship with God.

Key features of the Lent Destination

Sermon content: Users can access sermons from top-ranking pastors, including Apostle Femi Lazarus , Joyce Meyer , Joel Osteen , and others, providing spiritual guidance throughout the Lenten period.

Christian lifestyle podcasts: The destination features empowering Christian lifestyle podcasts offering practical advice on various topics, including content from popular podcasters Mpoomy Ledwaba , Megan Edwards , and many more.

Rising African gospel artists

The Lent Destination comes at a time when African Christian and Gospel worship leaders are experiencing exponential growth on Spotify. Several artists have recently surpassed the milestone of one million monthly listeners.



Victor Thompson leads the Nigerian 2.1 million monthly listeners, followed by Moses Bliss, who boasts 1.2 listeners. Singer Sunmisola Agbebi recently made history by becoming the first Nigerian female gospel artist to reach 1 million monthly listeners. Lawrence Oyor also boasts of 1 million monthly listeners thanks to his hit song 'Favour' which has emerged as one of the early defining tracks of 2025.



The Lent Destination joins Spotify's existing hub that caters to Muslim users observing the holy month of Ramadan.



The Spotify Lent Destination is available globally starting today and will remain accessible throughout the Lenten season.